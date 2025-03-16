Former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has been working extra for his upcoming championship showdown with Jonathan Di Bella on March 23 at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Sam-A and Di Bella will go head-to-head for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title, and recently the former was interviewed by the world's largest martial arts organization.

During the interview, the Thai legend explained that he has been sharpening his conditioning and power to potentially score a knockout win over the Canadian-Italian star, as he stated:

"I was in training camp for about three months. I trained with the trainers and athletes in the gym. I trained harder because I'm older now, so I have to train harder than when I was younger. I focused on strengthening my weapons, I want them to be powerful enough to finish my opponent with one hit."

Sam-A wants to stamp his legacy with another world title victory against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172

Although the Evolve MMA representative doesn't need to prove anything in his professional fighting career after stacking an incredibly loaded resume of wins and championships, he is still very much eager to capture another world title.

According to the 41-year-old veteran, winning the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title against the much younger Jonathan Di Bella would stamp his legacy even further as one of the best fighters ever.

Sam-A explained the importance and gravity of this during his recent talk with ONE Championship by saying:

"It would be an honor in my career. For me to retire and still come back to be a world champion would be a great legacy for me."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

