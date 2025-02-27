  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE 172: Battle-tested veteran Sam-A reveals his trump card against youthful Jonathan Di Bella

ONE 172: Battle-tested veteran Sam-A reveals his trump card against youthful Jonathan Di Bella

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 27, 2025 07:40 GMT
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship

Former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is authoring a stellar career resurgence heading into his next fight, which will be for a chance at ONE Championship gold.

Ad

Sam-A is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers of his generation. But a string of heartbreaking setbacks in recent years have pushed him out of the limelight.

Now riding a two-fight winning streak with impressive victories over Akram Hamidi and former world title challenger Zhang Peimian, the 41-year-old is ready to continue this chapter of his career by being crowned the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sam-A bared his advantages over upcoming opponent Jonathan Di Bella.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Thai icon said:

"What I have as an advantage over him is probably more powerful strikes."

Needless to say, Sam-A is a tough matchup for any opponent, even at 41 years of age. And his upcoming showdown with Di Bella will certainly have the entire fight world watching closely.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Sam-A Gaiyanghadao back in action.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella do battle for interim gold at ONE 172 in Saitama

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella are set to do battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी