ONE 172: Battle-tested veteran Sam-A reveals his trump card against youthful Jonathan Di Bella

Former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is authoring a stellar career resurgence heading into his next fight, which will be for a chance at ONE Championship gold.

Sam-A is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers of his generation. But a string of heartbreaking setbacks in recent years have pushed him out of the limelight.

Now riding a two-fight winning streak with impressive victories over Akram Hamidi and former world title challenger Zhang Peimian, the 41-year-old is ready to continue this chapter of his career by being crowned the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sam-A bared his advantages over upcoming opponent Jonathan Di Bella.

The Thai icon said:

"What I have as an advantage over him is probably more powerful strikes."

Needless to say, Sam-A is a tough matchup for any opponent, even at 41 years of age. And his upcoming showdown with Di Bella will certainly have the entire fight world watching closely.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Sam-A Gaiyanghadao back in action.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella do battle for interim gold at ONE 172 in Saitama

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella are set to do battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

