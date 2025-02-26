  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “A skilled fighter” - Sam-A Gaiyanghadao says Jonathan Di Bella is one of the most technically gifted strikers in the world

“A skilled fighter” - Sam-A Gaiyanghadao says Jonathan Di Bella is one of the most technically gifted strikers in the world

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:26 GMT
Sam-A has high regard for Jonathan Di Bella as a striker. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Sam-A has high regard for Jonathan Di Bella as a striker -- Photos by ONE Championship

Veteran Thai striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao views upcoming opponent Jonathan Di Bella as one of best kickboxers in the game right now, and he is bracing for a tough challenge in their scheduled title clash next month in Japan.

Ad

The two former world champions will battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. Both are angling to get a victory to get back in the roster of champions in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion ahead of their marquee showdown, Sam-A, the former strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing and flyweight Muay Thai world champion, shared his thoughts on Di Bella.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 41-year-old martial arts legend said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Di Bella is a skilled fighter. He often throws punches in combinations. He has a real kickboxing style.
Ad

Entering ONE 172, Sam-A has won back-to-back matches, the most recent over Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision back in November.

For his part, Di Bella, the former strawweight kickboxing world champion, also won in his last match in December, beating Rui Botelho of Portugal by unanimous decision. It was a bounce-back win after losing in his bid to reclaim the strawweight gold in his previous match.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, visit watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella also expecting to be tested by Sam-A at ONE 172

Just as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is expecting to have a battle with Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, the latter is also bracing to be tested by the Thai legend at fight night.

The Canadian-Italian fighter made this known in an interview with Story of the Fight on YouTube, noting how the veteran Thai striker is back to his potent self of late and producing a lot of wins.

Ad

Di Bella said:

"You know, he's a legend, and now he's back on a killing streak. And, yeah, it's even better fighting him. It turned out to be better."

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover

The Di Bella-Sam-A match for the interim strawweight kickboxing belt is one of five world title fights on offer at ONE 172.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी