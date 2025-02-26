“A skilled fighter” - Sam-A Gaiyanghadao says Jonathan Di Bella is one of the most technically gifted strikers in the world

Veteran Thai striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao views upcoming opponent Jonathan Di Bella as one of best kickboxers in the game right now, and he is bracing for a tough challenge in their scheduled title clash next month in Japan.

The two former world champions will battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. Both are angling to get a victory to get back in the roster of champions in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion ahead of their marquee showdown, Sam-A, the former strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing and flyweight Muay Thai world champion, shared his thoughts on Di Bella.

The 41-year-old martial arts legend said:

“Di Bella is a skilled fighter. He often throws punches in combinations. He has a real kickboxing style.

Entering ONE 172, Sam-A has won back-to-back matches, the most recent over Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision back in November.

For his part, Di Bella, the former strawweight kickboxing world champion, also won in his last match in December, beating Rui Botelho of Portugal by unanimous decision. It was a bounce-back win after losing in his bid to reclaim the strawweight gold in his previous match.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, visit watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella also expecting to be tested by Sam-A at ONE 172

Just as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is expecting to have a battle with Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, the latter is also bracing to be tested by the Thai legend at fight night.

The Canadian-Italian fighter made this known in an interview with Story of the Fight on YouTube, noting how the veteran Thai striker is back to his potent self of late and producing a lot of wins.

Di Bella said:

"You know, he's a legend, and now he's back on a killing streak. And, yeah, it's even better fighting him. It turned out to be better."

Watch the interview below:

The Di Bella-Sam-A match for the interim strawweight kickboxing belt is one of five world title fights on offer at ONE 172.

