“Make up for the time I lost” - 41-year-old Thai legend Sam-A reveals his biggest motivation behind final title run

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao semi-retired in 2022 after losing the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title to Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

However, the 41-year-old legend simply couldn't resist the urge to compete at the highest levels and returned to the world's largest martial arts organization a year later.

The former two-sport world champion went 3-1 since, including back-to-back victories against young guns Akram Hamidi and Zhang Peimian.

On March 23, Sam-A could earn himself a rematch with Prajanchai and capture the interim strawweight kickboxing crown if he beats former champion Jonathan Di Bella in the star-studded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena.

Now at the twilight of his decorated career, the Evolve MMA representative wants one final crack at 26 pounds of gold.

The Thai veteran shared his biggest motivation in an interview with ONE Championship:

“My number one motivation is my family. And if I become the World Champion again, I will make up for the time I lost. Because I regret the lost time, I want to make up for it and do my best.”

Sam-A certainly has a lot left in the tank and it seems his lethal power has only grown more dangerous over time.

Jonathan Di Bella praises Sam-A's impressive career resurgence

Jonathan Di Bella is awe-struck by Sam-A's staying power and ability to remain atop the 125-pound striking totem pole.

The Italian-Canadian slugger has always had the Thai legend on his wishlist of fights and is glad to finally share the ring with him.

Di Bella said in an interview on Story of The Fight's YouTube channel:

"He's a legend, and now he's back again on a killing streak. And, yeah, it's even better fighting him. It turned out to be better."

