Jonathan Di Bella all hyped up for world title “dream fight” with Thai legend Sam-A at ONE 172 in Japan

Jonathan Di Bella is living his dream as he gears up for the fight at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

The former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is set to go up against one of the most respected names in Muay Thai, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. In an interview with Story of the Fight, Di Bella said:

"Yeah, man, I'm feeling excited. You know, it's a dream fight of mine. To fight Sam-A legend, and I'm very excited to fight in Japan."

For Di Bella, ONE 172 will be a rare opportunity to share the stage with a living legend. He will be stepping into the Circle against one of the greatest ever to do it, but that's exactly why he's excited.

It's a chance to pit his skills against the best and show the world what he's made of, and Japan's deep martial arts tradition creates the perfect atmosphere for it.

Check out the full interview below:

"He's back again on a killing streak" - Jonathan Di Bella believes he'll be up against the very best Sam-A at ONE 172 in Saitama

Jonathan Di Bella is well aware that he is in for a battle at ONE 172. He's set to face Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and the Muay Thai legend has been on fire since coming out of his latest retirement.

Di Bella said:

"You know, he's a legend, and now he's back again on a killing streak. And yeah, it's even better fighting him. It turned out to be better."

ONE 172 is shaping up to be an unmissable event at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Headlined by Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the stacked fight card features experienced champions and hungry contenders.

Catch the entire card live and for free via watch.onefc.com.

