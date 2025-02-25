"He's back again on a killing streak" - Jonathan Di Bella believes he'll be up against the very best Sam-A at ONE 172 in Saitama

Jonathan Di Bella finds himself one victory away from tasting gold on the global stage of ONE Championship again, but he knows achieving that would be easier said than done.

At ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the Canadian-Italian striking savant squares off alongside fellow former ONE titleholder Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Two things will be up for grabs for both superstars on fight night - a chance to attain the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title and an automatic ticket to a unification contest alongside kingpin and two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

With Sam-A appearing to have rediscovered his form, stringing together back-to-back wins against Akram Hamidi and Zhang Peimian, Jonathan Di Bella knows he won't enjoy a walk in the park.

In an interview with Story of the Fight recently, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing athlete noted:

"You know, he's a legend, and now he's back again on a killing streak. And, yeah, it's even better fighting him. It turned out to be better."

Jonathan Di Bella has the perfect chance to prove why he's the best in the strawweight kickboxing division

As tough of a test as Sam-A is, Jonathan Di Bella should sort him out pretty easily to return to winning ways in Saitama.

The Canada-based talent's speed and IQ are second to none. He attacks with precision and always stays active in the pocket to ensure he outpoints anyone across him.

While the Thai icon may have looked unstoppable recently, there's the age factor that might catch up with him if he's in for the long haul against Di Bella.

Besides, the 28-year-old is out to remind everyone that his defeat to Prajanchai was nothing but a mere hiccup.

Should all go to plan, this one will be Jonathan Di Bella's to lose.

Fans eager to catch this barnburner war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang can head over to watch.onefc.com. The promotion's stacked return to Japan takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

