WATCH: Prajanchai unleashes his flashy style in stunning world title win over Thai legend Sam-A in ONE debut

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai started his ONE Championship tenure with a monumental upset of Thai great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in July 2021 to win the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

The debuting PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product scored big when he knocked down the defending king with a straight right hand, only for Sam-A to respond with well-timed counters to keep the challenger on his toes.

For every run either man produced, the other would find a way to swing momentum back in their favor. This lasted the entirety of their five-round war, which Prajanchai eventually won via majority decision.

Prajanchai's reign was surprisingly cut short after Moroccan-Italian standout Joseph Lasiri scored a shocking TKO in May 2022. He regained the undisputed crown in their December 2023 strawweight Muay Thai world title unification bout.

Last June, Prajanchai added the then-vacant strawweight kickboxing crown to his collection by dominating the former titleholder Jonathan Di Bella. His next bout under the ONE banner will see him defend the strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Happening inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, United Kingdom rising star Ellis Badr Barboza will attempt to supplant Prajanchai in front of his hometown fans.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Prajanchai completely confident entering Ellis Badr Barboza showdown

Prajanchai fully understands the emotions and motivations fueling Ellis Badr Barboza heading into ONE Fight Night 28, but the 30-year-old is adamant that it will matter little against what could be the best version of himself yet.

He recently told the Bangkok Post:

"My confidence against Barboza is at a hundred percent. My physical condition is good, my mental is good."

Watch the entire interview here:

