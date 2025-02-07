“I want this more” - Ellis Badr Barboza explains why pundits shouldn’t count him out against double champ Prajanchai

24-year-old Muay Thai star 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom is getting ready for the biggest fight of his young career when he takes on Thai icon and double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai this weekend.

Barboza will be looking to snatch the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title away from the PK Saenchaimuaythaigym representative, and 'El Jefe' believes he has one key advantage -- his youth.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Barboza talked about being the younger fighter and how that's going to help him win the gold this Friday night.

The 24-year-old Fairtex Training Center fighter said:

"I think the weakness of Prajanchai is that I am younger. I’m more hungry. I want this more. I’m more daring than him."

Barboza and Prajanchai are set to do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza honored to face Prajanchai: "He’s a legend of the sport"

As confident as he is, 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza understands that his upcoming foe Prajanchai PK Saenchai is not one to take lightly. In fact, Barboza considers Prajanchai a legend and really looks up to him.

He told ONE Championship:

"I’d been watching Prajanchai for years when I first started, as well. He’s a legend of the sport. You can’t take anything away from what he’s done. So now it’s a big honor to step in the ring with a name like Prajanchai."

