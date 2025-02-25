  • home icon
  "It's going to be crazy" - Jonathan Di Bella psyched for war with Sam-A at ONE 172 in Japan

"It's going to be crazy" - Jonathan Di Bella psyched for war with Sam-A at ONE 172 in Japan

By James De Rozario
Modified Feb 25, 2025 15:57 GMT
(From left) Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.
(From left) Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao [images via ONE Championship]

Jonathan Di Bella cannot wait for his impending ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title fixture alongside fellow ex-kingpin Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The pair fight for the provisional strap at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23. The victor will go on to unify their belt against reigning two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai down the line.

The Canadian-Italian athlete reflected on his chance to participate on ONE's seismic return to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' against one of the very best to do it during a recent appearance on Story of the Fight, saying:

"When I saw I was fighting on that card, I was like, 'Oh, I'm playing on a big card.' It's going to be crazy. And I'm already thinking about what's going to be there during the event week, fight week, and stuff."

Watch the full interview on Story of the Fight here:

youtube-cover
Jonathan Di Bella's five-round scrap alongside Sam-A is one of five world title fights set for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang next month.

Fight fans can catch all the action live and for free via watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

Jonathan Di Bella cannot afford to underestimate Sam-A in Japan

Jonathan Di Bella will secure back-to-back victories should he get his hand raised against Sam-A in Saitama, Japan next month.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star returned to winning ways in a dominant unanimous decision win over Rui Botelho in December last year, six months after he suffered a first career loss to Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68.

As game as he is to secure a fourth win under the ONE spotlight, the Thai striker – a multi-time world champion in the promotion – is not someone he can underestimate.

Sam-A has been there against the who's who of the sport, and the 41-year-old is out to have one last hurrah before possibly calling it a day.

He's put in two vintage performances since suffering a second-round knockout loss to Prajanchai, and if he shows up on fight night in a similar fashion, it could be a long day in the office for even someone of Di Bella's caliber.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
