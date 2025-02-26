“It’s weird, I don’t know” - Jonathan Di Bella says being a southpaw became natural for him despite preferring his right hand

Jonathan Di Bella is a man of many talents, including switching his dominant hand on a whim.

The former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion usually prefers his right hand in daily routines, but he involuntarily switched to a southpaw stance whenever he stepped between the ropes.

In an interview with Story of the Fight, Di Bella said he never noticed that he became a southpaw whenever he fought even though he preferred his right hand for much of his life.

The podcast's hosts pointed out to Di Bella that he instinctively used his right hand to sign the cameraman's plexiglass cover on the lens right after fighting in a southpaw stance.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

"Good eye there. I saw that and you have a good eye there. Yeah, I don't know. It came naturally. It's weird. It's very weird. I guess I could write with both hands, but I eat with my right hand. So, yeah, it's weird. I don't know. It's very weird. I could do both very well. But I could tell you stuff behind the camera too."

Di Bella may be switching hands for no apparent reason, but the power in his left hand is a testament to his pure talent as a martial artist.

The Canadian-Italian star has three wins in ONE Championship, with the first against Zhang Peimian netting him the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in October 2022.

Di Bella defended the gold against Danial Williams in his second match in the promotion before he relinquished the strap to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in June 2024.

He's since recovered from the defeat when he rag-dolled Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26 in December 2024.

Di Bella is now set to face Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Jonathan Di Bella is all geared up for his upcoming clash against Sam-A

Jonathan Di Bella is ready to put it all on the line when he faces off against one of the greatest Thai fighters in history.

In the same interview with Story of the Fight, Di Bella said he can't wait to face off against the surging Sam-A in Japan.

"You know, he's a legend, and now he's back again on a killing streak. And, yeah, it's even better fighting him. It turned out to be better," said Jonathan Di Bella.

Sam-A held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai and bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in his storied run in ONE Championship.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at EPlus, and the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview below:

