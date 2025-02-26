“It doesn't matter for me” - Jonathan Di Bella fighting either in the ring or in the Circle won’t be an issue for him at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella doesn't have a preference for whether his next fight takes place in a ring or cage.

In June 2024, Di Bella suffered a unanimous decision loss against Prajanchai, ending his run as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Six months later, the Canadian-Italian bounced back with a win against Rui Botelho, creating an opportunity for him to regain ONE gold.

On March 23, Di Bella will face the legendary Sam-A for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172.

During an interview with 'Story of the Fight,' Di Bella was asked if he'd rather fight in a ring or cage next month. He responded by saying:

"I don't really have a preference. It doesn't matter for me. I thought it would have made a difference. But then after I got in the ring, it's like the cage is just like an open mat kind of thing, just with the fence around. That's all it is. Yeah, it's basically just an open mat with a fence."

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A will be one of five world title fights taking place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The four others are Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing), Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing), Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), and Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification).

In the main event, Takeru Segawa and Rodtang are scheduled to battle in a must-see non-title flyweight kickboxing bout.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview with 'Story of the Fight' below:

Jonathan Di Bella looks to end Sam-A's inspiring run

At 41 years old, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has defied the odds by securing consecutive impressive wins to secure a title shot.

The Thai legend started with a first-round knockout against Akram Hamidi in Muay Thai. In November 2024, Sam-A continued building momentum with a unanimous decision kickboxing win against Zhang Peimian.

At ONE 172, Sam-A plans to continue his magical run by becoming a ONE world champion. Meanwhile, Jonathan Di Bella is focused on capturing the interim strap to set up a rematch against two-sport world champion Prajanchai.

