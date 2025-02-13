Prajanchai on the fence for Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A interim world title tiff in Japan: “Difficult to say who would win”

Reigning two-sport king Prajanchai isn't sure who comes out on top when former ONE world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao collide inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena — he's just hoping to see both fighters bring their absolute best.

Returning to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on Sunday, March 23, ONE Championship will deliver one of the biggest cards of the year with ONE 172.

The event is scheduled to feature five can't-miss title tilts, including a showdown between Di Bella and Sam-A for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

The winner of the fight will move on to a world title unification clash with Prajanchai, the man who currently holds the strawweight division's undisputed kickboxing crown.

Recently, Prajanchai extended his unbeaten streak to six via a doctor's stoppage TKO over British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 in a defense of his Muay Thai belt.

Following his latest win, the Thai was asked who he sees coming out on top when Di Bella meets Sam-A in Japan.

Speaking at the ONEFight Night 28 post-fight press conference, Prajanchai said:

"I think it's difficult to say who would win, but I just really want both of them to do their best".

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A fighting are for ONE gold and an opportunity to run it back with Prajanchai

When Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A square off at ONE 172, they won't be competing just for 26 pounds of interim gold.

They'll also be competing for an opportunity to run it back with Prajanchai after coming up short against the two-sport kingpin.

In June 2023, Sam-A suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 22.

It was Sam-A's second time coming up short against Prajanchai inside the Circle — the first coming in Sam-A's promotional debut at ONE: Battleground.

Last year, Prajanchai delivered a dominant decision victory over Di Bella to pick up the undisputed strawweight kickboxing crown, adding it to his collection which already includes the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

With a shot at redemption and interim gold on the line, who comes out on top when two of ONE's most exciting strikers square off at ONE 172?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

