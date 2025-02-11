ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai believes kickboxing bout with familiar foe Jonathan Di Bella will be his next challenge

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is keen on having a rematch with former strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella in his next match.

He made this known after his successful defense of the strawweight Muay Thai belt on Feb. 8 at ONE Fight Night 28 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai champion highlighted that for his Muay Thai belt, he has no one in mind just yet, but for kickboxing, he is open to giving the Canadian-Italian star an opportunity to reclaim the world title he once held.

Prajanchai told reporters at the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 28:

"Well, I don't have any names in mind right now in terms of Muay Thai, but in kickboxing, I would like to face Jonathan Di Bella."

Prajanchai battled Di Bella in June last year at ONE Friday Fights 68 for the vacant strawweight kickboxing belt. The former won it but not after having himself a battle and going the full route of five rounds for the decision victory to become a two-sport world champion.

Meanwhile, at ONE Fight Night 28, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout was in his element in defending the Muay Thai gold. He steadily tore down British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza with his crisp striking, capping things off with a TKO (doctor's stoppage) victory in the fourth round, with 'El Jefe' ruled unable to continue with a nasty cut above his left eyelid.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Prajanchai wins $100,000 performance bonus for TKO win at ONE Fight Night 28

The impressive TKO win of Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28 earned him a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The incentive was double that usually given to scintillating performances by fighters and something he was truly grateful for, seeing it as going a long way in taking care of his and his family's needs.

"I was surprised [to get $100,000], of course. Part of it will go to my savings and part of it will go to my kids. I just want to make sure that my family will not suffer in the future," he said of the surprising windfall that befell him.

The incentive bonus at ONE Fight Night 28 was the third for Prajanchai in ONE Championship.

