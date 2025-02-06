“We’ll need to improvise” - Double champ Prajanchai lets his creativity take over when mixing his striking combinations

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand will be looking to give upcoming opponent Ellis Badr Barboza a few different looks.

The 30-year-old veteran will be looking to retain his strawweight Muay Thai gold when he trades leather with the United Kingdom fighter this weekend, and Prajanchai says keeping his style constantly changing will be the key to victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai talked about constantly mixing up his techniques to keep opponents on edge.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"How would I like this fight to end? I can’t answer that now. We’ll need to improvise and adjust in the ring, punch by punch. The fight changes all the time up there, and we improvise tactics there."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to witness Prajanchai in his element this weekend when he steps into the ring in the world's largest martial arts organization. It won't be long until the 30-year-old gets to do what he does best.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Ellis Badr Barboza headline stacked ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Two-sport strawweight king Prajanchai PK Saenchai will be looking to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against the United Kingdom's Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next bout.

