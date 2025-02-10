WATCH: Prajanchai, Kongthoranee headline the highlights and drama from an electric ONE Fight Night 28 card in Bangkok

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai delivered masterclass performances at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, February 7, lighting up the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with their brilliance inside the ring.

Check out the highlights from the electrifying U.S. primetime event below:

Trending

Prajanchai put on a clinical display, authoring a fourth-round stoppage victory over Ellis Badr Barboza to successfully defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The opening round saw both men cautiously measuring their strikes, but just before the bell, Prajanchai landed a sharp right hand that ignited the Lumpinee crowd.

Sensing momentum, the Thai superstar turned up the pressure in the second and third rounds, relentlessly attacking and opening a deep cut on Barboza’s forehead.

Despite Barboza’s valiant efforts to respond, he struggled to find his rhythm against the crafty veteran.

Then, in the fourth round, a perfectly timed right elbow from Prajanchai forced the referee’s intervention, as the ringside doctor deemed Barboza unfit to continue due to a gaping wound above his left eye.

With that, the reigning two-sport ONE world champion clinched a technical knockout victory — a statement win that also earned him a rare $100,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kongthoranee spoils Nong-O Hama’s flyweight debut

Meanwhile, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai went toe-to-toe with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a flyweight joust, walking away the biggest win of his professional career via split decision.

Nong-O meant serious business right from the get-gp, pressing forward with calculated pressure. However, Kongthoranee showcased his speed and precision, countering effectively off the back foot.

As the fight progressed, Nong-O upped the intensity, forcing his younger opponent against the ropes with fierce combinations in the second round.

Determined to have his hand raised in triumph, Kongthoranee saved his best for last. In the final round, the No. 4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender unleashed a barrage of crisp punches at close range, shifting the momentum in his favor.

After three hard-fought rounds, the judges awarded Kongthoranee a razor-thin split decision, marking a breakthrough moment in his promising run as a Muay Thai athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.