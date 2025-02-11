Prajanchai breaks down interim strawweight kickboxing tiff between rivals Jonathan Di Bella, Sam-A: “A very interesting fight”

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai looks to defend the strawweight kickboxing world title next. But before he does that, he is looking forward to catching rivals and former divisional kings Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao battle it out for the interim strawweight belt and see who he faces in a unification bout.

Di Bella and Sam-A are featured at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. They will dispute the interim strawweight kickboxing belt, part of the event marking the return of ONE Championship to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' for the second straight year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following his successful defense of the strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 28 last week, Prajanchai shared his two cents on the battle between Di Bella and Sam-A.

He said:

"Well, I think it is a very interesting fight. Di Bella is one of the very best kickboxers, he’s very fast. While Sam-A is a legend. He has very dangerous left kicks."

Prajanchai was speaking from experience, having fought and defeated both Di Bella and Sam-A in world title settings previously.

The Di Bella-Sam-A showdown is one of four world title fights scheduled for ONE 172. For more information on the event, check out watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai impressive in TKO win at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was impressive in successfully defending the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. He said it was a product of having the necessary game plan and delivering on it.

The 30-year-old Thai champion stopped British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza in the fourth round of their title match at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, by way of TKO (doctor's stoppage).

He caught 'El Jefe' with a huge elbow late in the fourth round, opening a nasty cut on the left eyelid of Barboza, which left the latter unable to continue after.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Prajanchai shared what went down against Barboza, including how it all fell within his game plan.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout said:

"Of course, I'm happy with the result and my performance because it has been the game plan, and I've also trained very hard. It worked and I'm very happy."

The win at ONE Fight Night 28 maintained Prajanchai's standing as a two-sport ONE world champion as he also holds the strawweight kickboxing championship belt.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to active subscribers in North America.

