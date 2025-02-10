"An absolute master" - Fans in pure awe of Prajanchai PK Saenchai's dominant world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai added another masterful performance to his decorated resume after successfully defending the strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7.

Showcasing the full extent of his mastery of 'The Art of Eight Limbs', Prajanchai knew the fight was over late in the fourth round when he opened a massive cut on Barboza's left eye.

With a cheeky grin, he pointed at the gash, which the ringside physician immediately checked. Barboza was eventually ruled out from continuing, giving the win to the Thai hero via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage.

Check out the entire sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans applauded the 30-year-old's showing in the comments section, writing:

"Prajanchai is an absolute master! ⚔️🔥🩸"

"Man imagine if he was a bantamweight he would be the greatest MT fighter ever."

"Absolute masterclass performance, his face looked perfectly clean at the end."

"That was an easy fight for Prajanchai, he still looked completely fresh in the last round. He didn't even need to get out of first gear!"

"Speed kills!! What hand speed, @prajanchai_pk is in a class of his own 🇹🇭🥊👏🏼👏🏼"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 28 on demand.

Prajanchai earns rare double bonus at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai, who also holds the strawweight kickboxing crown, capped off ONE Fight Night 28 perfectly, and ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong acknowledged his efforts by handing him the rare $100,000 bonus.

With the help of translator Frank Kittipong, Prajanchai thanked Sityodtong, his coaches, his family and friends, and the Thai fans for their unwavering support.

He now owns three finishes in seven total victories under the ONE banner.

