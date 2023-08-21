“He has that grind in him” – The moment Mikey Musumeci knew Mark Zuckerberg is a legit martial artist

We’ve seen a lot of celebrities try their hand at combat sports over the years.

However, as far as ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is concerned, Mark Zuckerberg is the real deal. The Meta CEO took up mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes in 2022. A year later, martial arts is now an integral part of his lifestyle.

Zuckerberg was the talk of the town earlier this year when he won gold and silver medals in a BJJ gi and no-gi tournament. He’s now a blue belt under Dave Camarillo and has teased about potentially figuring in an MMA match against fellow tech mogul Elon Musk.

While that intriguing bout seems like a pipe dream at the moment, Zuckerberg is adamant about competing in mixed martial arts in the near future. Meanwhile, Musumeci, who has trained with Zuckerberg, believes the Facebook boss does possess the skills to succeed if he decides to pursue MMA.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ described Zuck’s potential in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

“I was pretty shocked when I first saw that. He's a grinder. He has that grind in him. So the second I saw that. I was, ‘Okay. he could be very good in MMA or Jiu-Jitsu.’”

Watch the full interview below:

Getting the seal of approval from arguably the best grappler in the world right now is indeed a huge feather in the cap of Zuckerberg.

Musumeci is truly one of the most brilliant minds in the grappling arts, and he’s also in awe of the business magnate’s intuition and passion for the sport. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, will surely keep an eye on Musumeci’s next challenge inside the circle to gain more knowledge about jiu-jitsu.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ returns to action at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs Superbon on Prime Video, as he takes on Shinya Aoki in an open-weight submission grappling match.

The entire card will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch this live in US primetime free of charge.