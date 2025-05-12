“He had more grit and determination to win” - Superbon says Nong-O’s warrior spirit shone in revenge win over Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama hit a rough patch in his flyweight debut in February. He’s since had his revenge with a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month, and Superbon says that more than technique or experience, it was heart that pulled him through.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference for ONE Fight Night 31, Superbon shared his thoughts on the night's main event card and said:

"When both of them start throwing powerful punches, Nong-O absorbed damage but Nong-O can endure it better. Both of them were exhausted, but he had more grit and determination to win."

The fight was a rematch of their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 28, where Kongthoranee edged out a narrow split decision. At the time, Nong-O was still adjusting to his move down from bantamweight, where he had reigned as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. The adjustment to flyweight made for a tough debut in the new division.

Things looked different in the rematch. Nong-O still got hit, still had to grit his teeth and push, but he controlled more of the fight and finished strong. For Superbon, that resilience said more than any single technique.

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon certain Nong-O will continue aging like fine wine after dominant display vs. Kongthoranee

At 38, most fighters are winding down. As it is, however, Nong-O seems to be aging like fine wine. And according to Superbon's predictions, he's just going to keep getting better. About Nong-O fading, Superbon said:

"I don't think so. Because while Nong-O's speed and weight aren't the same as before, he seems much better. He keeps getting better because his body is used to the weight, which has decreased a lot."

With the rematch behind him, Nong-O is free to push to new frontiers ahead. And this time, it's flyweight gold that's on the cards.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription in North America.

