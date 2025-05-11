"He keeps getting better" - Superbon certain Nong-O will continue aging like fine wine after dominant display vs. Kongthoranee

Thai striking maestro Superbon believes that the resurgence of the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who now competes in the flyweight division, will continue because his new weight class fits him well.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion spoke about this in his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference and explained why he sees Nong-O as a relevant name in the division:

"I don't think so. Because while Nong-O's speed and weight aren't the same as before, he seems much better. He keeps getting better because his body is used to the weight, which has decreased a lot."

Check out Superbon's interview below:

Nong-O proved that he still has a lot left in the tank after he scored a revenge win over Kongthoranee in their rematch last May 2 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was his first win in the flyweight division after Kongthoranee rudely welcomed him last February with a close split decision loss at ONE Fight Night 28. This also improved Nong-O's ONE Championship record to 12 wins and four losses.

Superbon points out a key improvement to Nong-O's game after beating Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Although he was happy with Nong-O's latest triumph, Supebon has also identified a key improvement to ensure that his resurgence will continue.

During the same post-fight interview, Superbon said that Nong-O should improve his speed to maximize the weapons that he has, as he explained:

"But if I were to point out a few things, he needs to increase his speed a bit. His weapon is still as powerful as before, but he needs to increase his speed a bit."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

