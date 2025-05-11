  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "He keeps getting better" - Superbon certain Nong-O will continue aging like fine wine after dominant display vs. Kongthoranee

"He keeps getting better" - Superbon certain Nong-O will continue aging like fine wine after dominant display vs. Kongthoranee

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified May 11, 2025 09:05 GMT
Nong-O Hama (left) and Kongthoranee (right) with Superbon | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama (left) and Kongthoranee (right) with Superbon [Images courtesy:: ONE Championship]

Thai striking maestro Superbon believes that the resurgence of the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who now competes in the flyweight division, will continue because his new weight class fits him well.

Ad

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion spoke about this in his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference and explained why he sees Nong-O as a relevant name in the division:

"I don't think so. Because while Nong-O's speed and weight aren't the same as before, he seems much better. He keeps getting better because his body is used to the weight, which has decreased a lot."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Superbon's interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

Nong-O proved that he still has a lot left in the tank after he scored a revenge win over Kongthoranee in their rematch last May 2 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was his first win in the flyweight division after Kongthoranee rudely welcomed him last February with a close split decision loss at ONE Fight Night 28. This also improved Nong-O's ONE Championship record to 12 wins and four losses.

Ad

Superbon points out a key improvement to Nong-O's game after beating Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Although he was happy with Nong-O's latest triumph, Supebon has also identified a key improvement to ensure that his resurgence will continue.

During the same post-fight interview, Superbon said that Nong-O should improve his speed to maximize the weapons that he has, as he explained:

Ad
"But if I were to point out a few things, he needs to increase his speed a bit. His weapon is still as powerful as before, but he needs to increase his speed a bit."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

About the author
Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly Pimentel

Twitter icon

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications