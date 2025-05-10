Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama may have won against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai convincingly during their flyweight Muay Thai rematch last May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 via unanimous decision, but Superbon thinks that he needs to improve one area of his game.
In his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion stated that Nong-O should amplify his speed to continue his resurgence, as he explained:
"But if I were to point out a few things, he needs to increase his speed a bit. His weapon is still as powerful as before, but he needs to increase his speed a bit."
Watch Superbon's interview here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Superbon was in the corner of the 38-year-old during the match and was instrumental in his preparation for this second encounter with Kongthoranee, as Nong-O trained at the Superbon Training Camp.
Aside from Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus and famed coach Traine Gae were also in the corner of Nong-O.
Superbon believes that Nong-O's recent performance warrants him a shot at the vacant Muay Thai gold
In another post-fight interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Superbon proclaimed that Nong-O's recent win and incredible performance against Kongthoranee are enough for him to have a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.
The 34-year-old Thai striking maestro said:
"Nobody holds the belt right now. I think he deserves to fight for the title."
If given the opportunity to fight for the 26-pound golden belt, Nong-O could potentially face the upper echelon of contenders in the weight class, like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Nakrob Fairtex.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.