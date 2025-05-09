Thai legend Nong-O says his favorite Muay Thai attacks will always be the basics

Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is a firm believer that fighting is all about the fundamentals.
A veteran of 'the art of eight limbs', Nong-O has long been considered among the greatest Muay Thai practitioners of his era, and he says he was able to reach the pinnacle of the sport by focusing on the basics.
Addressing fans in a recent Reddit AMA session, Nong-O talked fielded a host of questions.
User 'Angrypolishguy' asked:
"Favorite Muaythai 'weapon' attack or special combination that you like?"
Nong-O replied:
"Right straight punch, and low kick"
The right punch and low kick is a basic combination in Muay Thai, but extremely effective.
Nong-O was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, where he scored a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, May 3rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Nong-O Hama admits Kongthoranee Sor Sommai was better in their rematch: "He’s more stronger in this fight"
Nong-O Hama is one who is always quick to give credit where it's due.
And he says young opponent Kongthoranee Sor Sommai was much better in their ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video rematch compared to when they first met in the ring earlier this year.
Nong-O told the fans:
"He’s more stronger in this fight. But it didn’t matter to me because everyday, we train hard."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next fight.