Nong-O reveals the toughest adversary of his legendary career: “I fought him 6 times, lost all of them”

Muay Thai legend and former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand has led a long and glorious career over the past two decades.

Ad

Today, he is one of the most decorated practitioners of 'the art of eight limbs' and is widely considered the best in the sport in his era.

However, Nong-O himself concedes the title of greatest of all time to one man, and he revealed that in a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

User According-Notice-237 asked:

"You've fought some legends. Who was your toughest fight?"

Nong-O replied with his answer:

"The legend Saenchai. I fought him 6 times, lost all of them."

Saenchai is one of the most recognizable names in Muay Thai history, and Nong-O isn't ashamed to point out that he's failed to beat his Thai contemporary every time he stepped in the ring with him.

Fortunately for Nong-O, he's still in the game now, and is ready to make his way back to the world's largest martial arts organization for his next fight.

Ad

Nong-O Hama returns to rematch Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O Hama is set to run it back with his Thai countryman, no.3-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2. The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and can be viewed in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.