“I’m happy to see him do that” - Nong-O Hama unbothered that Kongthoranee trained at PK Saenchai for their rematch

Striking veteran and former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is hard at work, preparing for his upcoming rematch with countryman and No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. But so is the young star.

The Muay Thai legend and Kongthoranee are set to meet this weekend, and the latter has gotten approval from his gym to cross train at PK Saenchai, who are close friends of Nong-O.

Speaking to DO MUAY in a recent interview on YouTube, Nong-O says he isn't bothered by Kongthoranee training with his friends. In fact, he's glad it's happening.

The legendary Muay Thai fighter said:

"I’m happy to see him do that and gain more experience. But for me, I’m just focused on my job. I plan to go all out in the fight as long as there are no problems with anything else."

Nong-O Hama is one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters in history. After moving to flyweight earlier this year, however, the legendary fighter lost a close split decision.

Now, the veteran is out for revenge.

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai run it back in ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video headliner

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama is set to square off with young tormentor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The two do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

