"I don't think it's related" - Superbon dismisses weight factor in Kongthoranee's inability to finish Nong-O

Thai striking superstar Superbon isn't sold on the idea that Kongthoranee Sor Sommai failed to finish Nong-O Hama in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2, after he wobbled him in one of the junctures of the match.

Superbon explained this during the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

"I don't think it's related. Judging from when they traded, both of their weapons weren't light. Nong-O wasn't bigger than Kongthoranee. Kongthoranee looked even bigger than Nong-O. I don't think it's related."

Watch Superbon's interview here:

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was ringside during that main event bout because he was at the corner of Nong-O, and he witnessed everything firsthand.

Kongthoranee failed to finish Nong-O and wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity in the second stanza, which eventually sustained a unanimous decision loss to the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Superbon points out the key factors that Nong-O showed in sequel against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

The Superbon Training Camp founder also identified the two major factors that Nong-O showed in his rematch against Kongthoranee that helped him secure exact revenge against his fellow Thai athlete.

According to Superrbon, Nong-O showed a lot of grit and showcased a more diverse arsenal that persuaded the judges to give him their nod despite a shaky second round where he was wobbled.

The 34-year-old Thai superstar stated this during his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview:

"I think Nong-O did better in three rounds, but it was kinda worrying in the second round. But because he has a strong heart and a lot of weapons, he did well."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

