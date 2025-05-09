“He has a strong heart and a lot of weapons” - Superbon praises Nong-O’s grit in Kongthoranee triumph

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon praised Nong-O Hama's gutsy performance at ONE Fight Night 31.

In February, Nong-O came up short against Thai standout Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28, surrendering a frustrating unanimous decision to the 28-year-old prospect. Three months later, he'd have to chance to even the series and score a bit of redemption inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

This time, Nong-O was hellbent on leaving with a victory, and he did exactly that.

After three epic rounds of action, Nong-O's hand was raised, declaring him the winner and effectively snapping a two-fight losing skid on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Speaking about the highly entertaining headliner backstage, Superbon attributed Nong-O's heart and his wide array of weapons to the victory.

"I think Nong-O did better in all three rounds, but it was kinda worrying in the second round," Superbon said in a ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview. "But because he has a strong heart and a lot of weapons, he did well."

What's next for Nong-O Hama?

It was a much-needed win for Nong-O, who recently left his post in the bantamweight Muay Thai division to chase gold at flyweight.

With the win, the former eight-time ONE world titleholder now holds a victory over the third-ranked contender at flyweight, putting him in a prime position to potentially challenge for the division's vacant crown.

Aside from establishing himself as a legit contender in the division, Nong-O also walked away with a $50,000 bonus for his lights-out performance, courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

With a stack of cash in his pocket and a massive bounce-back victory, what's next for the Thai fan favorite?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

