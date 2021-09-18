"He hates Leon, I hate Leon" - Belal Muhammad makes his case for a fight against Jorge Masvidal

Belal Muhammad has suggested that since both he and Jorge Masvidal hate Leon Edwards, a fight between him (Muhammad) and Masvidal makes sense.

Speaking about a potential fight against Masvidal, Muhammad noted, "he hates Leon; I hate Leon," emphasizing that he's deserving of a fight against the BMF champion.

‘Remember The Name’ tweeted that he’s currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC welterweight division, whereas Jorge Masvidal is ranked No. 6. Muhammad also said that he and ‘Gamebred’ are currently looking for a fight as neither of them has an opponent booked as of yet.

One of Belal Muhammad’s tweets, lobbying for a fight against Jorge Masvidal, read as follows:

“If you really think about it me vs masvidal makes the most sense.”

A Twitter user responded to Belal Muhammad’s aforementioned tweet by asking how the fight made sense. Muhammad responded by tweeting:

“He’s 6 I’m 9 he lost to maia I beat maia he’s cool I’m cool he hates Leon I hate Leon he wants to fight I want to fight.”

Belal Muhammad notably shed light upon his most recent fight, a win over widely revered MMA veteran Demian Maia. Muhammad highlighted that Maia had previously beaten Jorge Masvidal, and he holds a win over Maia.

Belal Muhammad and Jorge Masvidal aren’t on good terms with Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards (left); Belal Muhammad (right)

Belal Muhammad faced Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad in March 2021. Their fight ended in an NC (No Contest) due to Edwards hurting Muhammad with an eye poke in round two that rendered him unable to continue.

Muhammad later demanded an immediate rematch with Edwards. But Edwards refused and went on to face and defeat Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June 2021.

The UFC 263 fight card also featured Belal Muhammad, who beat Demian Maia via unanimous decision. Needless to say, Muhammad and Edwards haven’t been on good terms.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards’ rivalry is no secret to the MMA world. Masvidal landed the iconic ‘3 piece with the soda’ on Edwards in 2019, and the duo have been feuding ever since. Masvidal’s most recent fight was a second-round KO loss against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 261 in April 2021.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

