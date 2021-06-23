Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad go back and forth over who deserves title shot

Leon Edwards returned to the octagon in 2021 after a long 18 months spent away from the sport. Fans were expecting a lot from the Brit in his comeback fight against Belal Muhammad, but the bout was disappointing at best.

While he did look good in the first round, the fight was declared a no-contest after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye. But since then, things have moved forward, and Belal Muhammad wants a rematch against 'Rocky.'

However, Edwards called Muhammad a clown, and then they proceeded to engage in a back and forth on Twitter. The latest of these tweets came after Muhammad took a shot at Leon for getting punched by Jorge Masvidal in an altercation that they had before the Florida native's fight against Darren Till.

Where was this energy in person I just sin you fight week n you couldn’t even look at me you walk past with you head down 😂😂 wtf is happening here https://t.co/j7kVm7zzQc — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 23, 2021

Leon Edwards replied and mocked Muhammad for keeping his head down and walking past him when they were fighting on the same card at UFC 263. He said that Belal couldn't even look at him and asked him about his energy when they met in person.

Muhammad replied, calling Edwards' response weak.

5 hours later and this is what you come up with ? Smh very disappointed https://t.co/E5HhxVHkft pic.twitter.com/TlUtoPZjcT — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 23, 2021

Leon Edwards feuds with Gilbert Burns as well

Muhammad wasn't the only welterweight in the crosshairs of Leon Edwards today as the British fighter had an issue with Gilbert Burns as well. Burns questioned Edwards' hunger for a title shot and said that while Edwards was a good fighter, he wasn't hungry enough.

However, Edwards didn't take it silently and mocked Burns for getting knocked out by a jab in his title fight against Kamaru Usman. It's not yet clear whether any of these verbal feuds will lead to a potential UFC fight, but Leon Edwards has made his intentions clear and revealed that he wants a title shot next.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns is fighting Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 264.

Belal Muhammad doesn't have any opponents lined up yet.

