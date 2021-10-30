"He is heavyweight boxing" - Mike Tyson heaps praise on Tyson Fury following his dominant title win over Deontay Wilder

Mike Tyson believes Tyson Fury is the greatest heavyweight boxer in the world right now. 'Iron' heaped praise on 'The Gypsy King' for his dominant knockout victory against Deontay Wilder recently, hailing Fury as the current king of heavyweight boxing.

According to Tyson, Fury's back-to-back wins over the formerly undefeated Deontay Wilder are proof that he is the best boxer on the planet right now. Tyson also said that the only person who might disagree with him is the current holder of WBA, WBO, and IBF world heavyweight titles, Oleksandr Usyk.

"Keep on winning brother, keep winning. He's lineal champion, he's the man who beat the man. He is heavyweight boxing, nobody else. Ask anybody except Usyk, who's the heavyweight champion? Usyk might even say it's Fury," Mike Tyson said.

Usyk recently upset Anthony Joshua to become the WBA, WBO, and IBF world heavyweight champion. The southpaw could fight Tyson Fury down the line. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Usyk said that he did watch Fury's trilogy fight with Wilder but insists he's not impressed by 'The Gypsy King's performance on the night. He also said the idea of a potential clash with Tyson Fury is 'very interesting'.

Before potentially facing Fury, Usyk must retain his titles in a much-anticipated rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury is expected to fight Dillian Whyte next year

Tyson Fury is most likely to take on Dillian Whyte sometime next year. In an interview with IFL TV, Whyte explained why he should be the man fighting Fury next. Whyte also said that although he'd love to fight Fury, the Englishman might just decide to hang up his gloves as well.

However, Whyte remains hopeful that Fury will take the fight:

"I am not that convinced this will happen, you don’t know really what is going to happen with Fury. He says he is a fighting man and I believe he is a fighting man so I hope that he takes the fight and it is mandated by the WBC. The fight makes sense and I think this time he will fight, but I don’t know why these guys are even in the running, it should just be me and him. I have earned the fight and continuously worked hard, fighting more top ten contenders than most other champions. You can never bank on anything with him because he might just decide he's had enough,"

