  "He helped build ONE Championship" - Chatri Sityodtong says Bibiano Fernandes will always have a place in ONE

“He helped build ONE Championship” - Chatri Sityodtong says Bibiano Fernandes will always have a place in ONE

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 24, 2025 10:25 GMT
Chatri Sityodtong (L) and Bibiano Fernandes (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Chatri Sityodtong (L) and Bibiano Fernandes (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Bibiano Fernandes will no longer fight under the ONE banner, but it doesn't mean we've seen the last of 'The Flash' in the world's largest martial arts organization. The 44-year-old icon, considered one of the greatest world champions in the promotion's history, graced the Circle one final time at ONE 171: Qatar last week.

Bibiano Fernandes made sure to make his retirement fight count, eking out a split-decision victory over long-time rival Kevin Belingon in front of a packed crowd at Lusail Sports Arena.

Appearing during the ONE 171 post-event press conference alongside ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the Brazilian legend made it clear that he'll continue teaching the next generation in his personal gym Flash Academy Martial Arts.

Moreover, the former bantamweight MMA world champion said he'd be open to continue working with ONE behind the scenes.

Sityodtong certainly liked the idea and said it's only fitting for one of the most recognizable names in the promotion to receive a new role after his retirement.

"Let's see what happens. Stay tuned. But of course, Bibiano is a legend. He helped build ONE Championship, and I see him. We'll be working together to push forward martial arts for a long time to come, and creating superheroes around the world."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong shares how he forged a bond with Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes has been with ONE Championship from the onset, making his debut at ONE: Pride of the Nation back in 2012.

Turns out, he and Sityodtong go even way back, initially meeting when Fernandes was just starting with the Japanese promotion DREAM.

Sityodtong said:

"Bibi, and I, we met, man, I don't know, maybe 17 years ago. I don't know how long. I was a corner man for Shinya Aoki in Dream and at the time, Shinya was a Dream lightweight champion, and Bibiano was the Dream bantamweight champion," the ONE head honcho said during the press conference.
He added:

"And we were sitting in the athlete bus, and for whatever, we sat next to each other. And then we became, you know, really close friends from there. So it's great to see a legend like Bibi. The way he ended it, the way he did it. He's a true champion."

Watch the full ONE 171 post-even presser:

youtube-cover

