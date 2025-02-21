“You guys are the best” - Bibiano Fernandes thanks passionate Filipino fans for embracing him throughout rivalry with Kevin Belingon

Brazilian MMA legend and now-retired Bibiano Fernandes had five spirited matches against Flipino rival Kevin Belingon of the Philippines. Along the way, he laid witness to the passion of Filipino fight fans, who also showed love and appreciation to him throughout his ONE Championship.

'The Flash' rode into the sunset following his fifth and final match against Belingon at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. He won it by split decision in front a contingent of Filipino fans at the Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the Circle following his victory, 45-year-old Fernandes acknowledged and thanked fans who caught his final match, including the Filipino supporters who cheered not only for Belingon but also for him. He said:

“Thank you, God. Thanks for coming here. Thank you everybody. Thank you, Qatar. Thank you, Flash Academy for being there to watch me. Filipino people…I love you! You guys are the best. Thank you! Thank you, Kevin.”

Fernandes proceeded to give thanks to his kids and ONE Championship, which was his home for the last 14 years, as well the promotion's Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, saying:

“I want to say thank you to my kids in Canada, my coaches, and ... Chatri, my boy. You the man. Thank you for building this for us.”

Bibiano Fernandes had a professional MMA career that spanned two decades, compiling a record of 25 wins and six losses. In ONE Championship he had a 12-4 record while becoming the promotion's best-ever bantamweight world champion.

As far as his head-to-head matchup with Belingon, he ended it with him winning four of five matches.

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Bibiano Fernandes says it was time to move on to his next martial arts journey

Bibiano Fernandes said he was at peace with his decision to retire, believing he no longer had anything to prove, and that it was time to move on to his next journey in martial arts.

He shared this following the final fight of his illustrious career at ONE 171: Qatar, saying:

"You know what, I built that bantamweight division. I was here [as an] 11-time winner [of the] division. Next, I’m 45 right now. Thank you, Chatri. Thank you, ONE Championship. I’ve been here for 14 years; it’s been a long time."

Bibiano Fernandes said the next journey for him is continuing to be a mentor to his students in his academy while spending time with family.

