“We helped build up the division” - Bibiano Fernandes targets decisive victory against familiar rival Kevin Belingon in Qatar

For years, Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon stood at the heart of ONE Championship's bantamweight division. Now, they meet again at ONE 171: Qatar in the final chapter of their storied rivalry on Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

The former long-reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fernandes, in his retirement bout, wants to make a statement against an opponent who knows him better than most. Addressing the crowd at the official press conference of ONE 171: Qatar, he said:

"I always give my best, and I have a choice to fight. I fight to win, to finish, or to knock out. That's why I fight Kevin, he's an opponent. I know his ways. I have known him for a long time, and we helped build up the division. Kevin and I were there for a long time, and I'm very happy to be here in Qatar."

ONE 171: Former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes says the division is in good hands with champion Fabricio Andrade

At 44, 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes has nothing left to prove. He's widely regarded as one of the greatest bantamweights in MMA history, and while his competitive fire still burns, the fact that he's about to step out for good is a sign that the division has moved forward.

"The thing is, right now, everything has a process and progress." Fernandes said, "I built that division, and then [John] Lineker became the champion. Now, Fabricio [Andrade] became the champion. The only thing I can do at this point is watch."

Andrade's meteoric rise heralded a new era for the weight class, but 'The Flash' knows that world championship reigns are fleeting:

"To be a champion for a long time is more than just that. Now, [Fabricio] is the best, but there's always progress."

Watch Bibiano Fernandes (metaphorically) lace up his gloves one last time in the final installment of Belingon vs Bibiano at ONE 171: Qatar. Available on watch.onefc.com.

