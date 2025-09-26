"He does hit harder" - Michael Bisping issues bold preview of Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth 

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes fight. While Bisping lauded Ulberg's striking prowess and pointed out that he trained with elite fighters like Israel Adesanya, the former UFC champion ultimately backed Reyes to emerge victorious.

Ulberg and Reyes are set to throw down in the main event of UFC Perth this weekend. Ulberg is coming off a decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London in March. Meanwhile, Reyes last beat Nikita Krylov via first-round knockout at UFC 314 in April.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his two cents on the Ulberg-Reyes fight. Claiming that Ulberg deserved a title shot if he won, Bisping said:

"If [Ulberg] beats Dominick Reyes, the man's fighting for a belt, simple as that... Carlos Ulberg is a really, really good striker. Very tall, very quick, very slick. He trains at City Kickboxing with Israel Adesanya, some of the best training partners in the world."

He continued:

"Dominick Reyes hits harder, simple as that. He does hit harder. He's got experience at the highest level. He's got better wrestling than Carlos Ulberg, as well. I think we'll see Dominick Reyes use the wrestling in this one. As I said, the knockout power is always there... I'm going to go with Carlos Ulberg. He's got the cleaner striking. I don't know. It's one of those, honestly, you could flip a coin. I'm going to say Dominick Reyes. That's my gut feeling." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full video below:

Carlos Ulberg previews upcoming Dominick Reyes light heavyweight fight at UFC Perth

Carlos Ulberg is full of confidence going into his fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth this weekend. The Australian recently shared his thoughts on the clash.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ulberg made it clear that he has a lot of respect for Reyes and said:

"It’s a big opportunity for me. I’ll take it with both arms, grab it, and make a big thing of it. Come [Saturday] night, I’ll show the world... He’s done very well to get himself where he is. I do pay my respects to him... Going in there, that’s all I have for him, is the respect. Hopefully, after the fight, we get to share a beer or something."

He continued:

"When it comes to the nitty-gritty, I know that I have heart within me. If it comes down to the five rounders and we have to throw some leather and there’s a lot of blood and missing teeth, then so be it. We’ll have to make the kill."

