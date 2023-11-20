“He has to humble himself a little” - Ryan Garcia blasts Shakur Stevenson for ‘boring as sh*t’ performance against Edwin De Los Santos

Undefeated American lightweight Shakur Stevenson's latest win against Edwin De Los Santos was heavily criticized by fellow prodigy, Ryan Garcia.

Stevenson won the vacant WBC lightweight title against De Los Santos via unanimous decision after the pair went all 12 rounds.

Garcia took aim at Stevenson for his lacklustre showing and also commented on his arrogant attitude, claiming that the latter needs to humble himself. 'KingRy' also labeled him a boring boxer.

Garcia said in an interview with BoxingScene.com.

“Shakur, he's been getting on my nerves since the amateurs. He's so arrogant, and I don't say that about nobody. But man, he just walks around like his s**t don't stink. And he talks s**t about everybody and thinks he's some type of dude who knows everything about boxing. Well, if you knew everything about boxing, then why the hell did you not get to [De Los Santos]. He was scared of him and didn't throw any punches ... he has to humble himself a little bit ... you're boring as s**t, and everybody knows it. That was boring. That was the best night of sleep I've ever had.” [h/t BoxingScene.com]

Ryan Garcia blasts ESPN's broadcast and Shakur Stevenson hits back at him

Ryan Garcia was not a fan of the fight broadcast between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos as he blasted ESPN for their biased commentary that favored Stevenson.

He said in an interview:

"[The broadcast] is so biased. The commentary is disgusting. If Shakur don't throw enough punches he's controlling the fight, [but] if somebody else don't throw a lot of punches it's 'oh man, he's reluctant.' It's just so biased, I can't even watch ESPN fights anymore."

Stevenson hit right back at Garcia in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and took a dig at Garcia's only loss to Gervonta Davis.

"N***a I wasn’t being arrogant I don’t fw you clown ass niggas what I’m coming over to u I been sitting there before u if u wanted to holla me u could of came and said Waddup.. My bad nights I win on yo bad nights u lay down from a body shot and get up after the 10 counts 😴"

