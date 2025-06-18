"He should be jailed for good" - Fans react to footage showing Conor McGregor throwing punches in Ibiza nightclub 

MMA fans all over the world have taken notice of Conor McGregor's reckless behavior after he was spotted striking someone inside a nightclub in Ibiza. While some found it amusing, others criticised McGregor's actions.

News media outlet 'The Sun' recently reported that McGregor, who donned a black and white shirt with tight white trousers, was partying at the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza on Tuesday morning. During that period, the Irishman, who was on a higher platform, landed a left hook on a person, dropping him on the dance floor. While McGregor continued to party, the individual who was struck by the MMA superstar was removed from the place.

Check out the post below (via Happy Punch''s X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan expressed his displeasure, writing:

''He has repeatedly assaulted people. He should be jailed for good.''

Another mocked McGregor, writing:

''That’s what happens when dudes who are supposed to be in prison are running around with millions of dollars.''

Other fans wrote:

''Not defending Conor here because nothing really can justify this but gotta wonder what the man said to em''

''No one knows what really happen. He has to protect himself from anything he feels necessary just like anyone else.''

Check out more reactions below:

When Joaquin Buckley called out Conor McGregor to a potential fight

Conor McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg in the opening round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He was schedued to face fellow 'TUF 31' coach Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year. However, a toe injury derailed his comeback.

Given McGregor's superstar status, many UFC fighters wanted a piece of him, including Joaquin Buckley, who called out the Irishman following his dominant unanimous decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC St. Louis.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Buckley said:

''Conor McGregor, I want you. You fighting at 170, but you ain't fighting a welterweight. You're fighting a lightweight midget. Come at me. You said you built your weight up, but you're bullying Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia. Come and bully me, dog. Let's see what you're really about. I did research on the McGregor name, and you come from a long, long line of McH*es...It's my time, and if you want to be the king you've got to behead the king. It's time to take the throne."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

