“He just took it” - Denis Puric narrates the moment he experienced Rodtang living up to his nickname of ‘The Iron Man’

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon found himself a new believer in 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric following their explosive encounter at ONE 167. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Puric didn't hold back on his admiration for Rodtang's legendary toughness.

Ad

"I did f***ing hit him hard, man, and he just took it."

That fight was in June 2024, but Denis Puric still seemed half-bewildered by the experience.

"Near the end of the second round, he was trying to put me against the cage like doing the body shits, and I would like block and boom, and then block, boom - those were hard shots, and he kept f***ing digging."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodtang's ability to eat strikes has long been the stuff of legend, and Puric's account does little to change the narrative. It's the kind of toughness that leaves opponents questioning how to beat a man who simply refuses to go down.

Ad

"The guy could take a f***ing hit" - Denis Puric stacks praise on Rodtang's iron chin ahead of Takeru super fight in Saitama

With Rodtang headlining the ONE 172 card with Takeru Segawa, Denis Puric's words are a reminder of the challenge that awaits the Japanese kickboxing superstar:

Ad

"As soon as he drops his shoulders, his head is open. So I get him, one-two. Those are not nothing. But he just comes forward. So yeah, man, he's 'The Iron Man' for a reason. The guy could take a f***ing hit, because bro, you know, I hit hard, bro. And this guy can take a punch."

Ad

Rodtang's showdown with Takeru Segawa is one of the most anticipated striking battles of the year. ONE 172: Rodtang vs Takeru will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets are available here, and the show will stream live on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.