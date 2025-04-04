“He has knockout power” - Sitthichai says he’ll bank on his fight IQ to stop Nico Carrillo’s aggressive style in Bangkok

Nico Carrillo will be making his grand featherweight debut in just a matter of hours. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is well aware of the danger that now stands across from him, and he knows it isn't wise to get into a firefight with someone that dangerous in four-ounce gloves.
Here's what Sitthichai noted in Nick Atkin's OFN 30 interview and behind-the-scenes feature:
"Nico has gotten bigger. I can see that and I expect him to come with all the power, because normally, he's already very powerful, and he has knockout power. So I think I would just counter that by using my IQ."
The Scottish warrior, nicknamed 'King of the North,' is known for his aggression and knockout power - two things that only get even scarier when you add size. But Sitthichai isn't just any other fighter. 'Killer Kid' has built his career on experience, timing, and sharp decision-making.
And that will be his edge going in against the Scotsman.
Watch the full interview below:
Sitthichai believes he has no room for error vs. Nico Carrillo’s ‘destructive power’ in Bangkok: “I’ll go to sleep”
Thai icon Sitthichai knows the threat that Nico Carrillo brings to the table, and in a Muay Thai fight with the small four-ounce gloves, there isn't much room for error.
'Killer Kid' is well aware that against someone like that, a single mistake can end the night early. In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, he acknowledged Carrillo's strengths and expressed his wariness:
“Carrillo’s strength is his destructive power. His left and right hooks are deadly, plus with small gloves, I can’t make any mistakes or I’ll go to sleep.”
Watch Sitthichai vs Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowlesy. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the event live tonight at 8 PM EST with an active Prime Video subscription.