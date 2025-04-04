  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He has knockout power” - Sitthichai says he’ll bank on his fight IQ to stop Nico Carrillo’s aggressive style in Bangkok

“He has knockout power” - Sitthichai says he’ll bank on his fight IQ to stop Nico Carrillo’s aggressive style in Bangkok

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 04, 2025 15:32 GMT
Sitthichai (left) and Nico Carrillo (right)
Sitthichai (left) and Nico Carrillo (right)

Nico Carrillo will be making his grand featherweight debut in just a matter of hours. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is well aware of the danger that now stands across from him, and he knows it isn't wise to get into a firefight with someone that dangerous in four-ounce gloves.

Ad

Here's what Sitthichai noted in Nick Atkin's OFN 30 interview and behind-the-scenes feature:

"Nico has gotten bigger. I can see that and I expect him to come with all the power, because normally, he's already very powerful, and he has knockout power. So I think I would just counter that by using my IQ."

The Scottish warrior, nicknamed 'King of the North,' is known for his aggression and knockout power - two things that only get even scarier when you add size. But Sitthichai isn't just any other fighter. 'Killer Kid' has built his career on experience, timing, and sharp decision-making.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

And that will be his edge going in against the Scotsman.

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Sitthichai believes he has no room for error vs. Nico Carrillo’s ‘destructive power’ in Bangkok: “I’ll go to sleep”

Thai icon Sitthichai knows the threat that Nico Carrillo brings to the table, and in a Muay Thai fight with the small four-ounce gloves, there isn't much room for error.

Ad

'Killer Kid' is well aware that against someone like that, a single mistake can end the night early. In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, he acknowledged Carrillo's strengths and expressed his wariness:

“Carrillo’s strength is his destructive power. His left and right hooks are deadly, plus with small gloves, I can’t make any mistakes or I’ll go to sleep.”

Watch Sitthichai vs Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowlesy. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the event live tonight at 8 PM EST with an active Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी