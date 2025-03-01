"He doesn't know me" - Turki Alalshikh issues fiery response to Gervonta Davis' recent "devil sh*t" comments

Turki Alalshikh recently fired back at Gervonta Davis in response to criticism from the reigning WBA lightweight champion. Alalshikh, as chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has been instrumental in boosting combat sports' prominence by signing several high-profile boxers under Riyadh Season, expanding boxing's influence both within the Kingdom and across the global stage.

However, 'Tank' isn't too fond of Alalshikh's apparent stronghold in boxing. During a recent media interaction, Davis voiced his concerns about the sport's current trajectory, particularly regarding Saudi Arabia's growing influence:

"It’s like people selling themselves, like even in the picture where everybody was in the room, that sh*t looked like some devil sh*t... like they sold their soul."

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments below:

On Friday, Alalshikh responded to Davis' remarks in a statement to The Ring and suggested that the 30-year-old Baltimore native is bitter about boxers like Terence Crawford securing far greater paydays through their collaboration with him:

"I don’t blame Tank Davis for anything that he says, he doesn’t know me and If I put myself in his position: if he sees Crawford making in two fights more with five times than all what Tank made in his career. This is a natural reaction from him. We will let him keep talking and we will continue making great cards and Crawford will continue thinking how he will spend his money."

Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below:

Who is Gervonta Davis going to fight next?

Gervonta Davis is set to put his WBA lightweight title on the line this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he will face reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr.

The upcoming matchup was originally planned for Dec. 14 but was later postponed, reportedly due to logistical issues with the venue.

'Tank' remains undefeated in his professional career with a 30-0 record, securing 28 of those victories by knockout. He last competed in June 2024 against Frank Martin, where he sealed the win with a knockout in the eighth round.

Meanwhile, 'The Reaper' is coming off an eighth-round TKO victory over Feargal McCrory in June 2024, successfully defending his WBA title. He holds a professional record of 25-1-1, with 10 of his wins coming by knockout.

