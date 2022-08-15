"He didn't know what year it was" - When Dana White commented on Rory MacDonald's damage after facing Robbie Lawler at UFC 189

After Rory MacDonald suffered a fifth-round loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 189 in 2015, Dana White informed the press of some worrying news about MacDonald's condition after the pay-per-view co-main event.

Both fighters suffered significant damage throughout the fight, but MacDonald's injuries seemed to be much worse than his opponents.

The UFC president told the press that 'Red King' couldn't correctly say what year it was backstage due to the damage he sustained against Lawler. The Canadian also suffered broken bones and a face full of blood throughout the bout, which is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fights of all-time.

While speaking to the press back in 2015, Dana White stated:

"They asked him, when Rory got out back, they said, ‘what year is it?' He didn't know what year it was."

Rory MacDonald narrowly lost to Robbie Lawler at UFC 167 in 2013, with 'Ruthless' winning via split decision. In the rematch, Lawler controlled large portions of the fight, but had some worries of his own after suffering a lip injury.

In the end, Lawler's ruthless power and aggression was too much for MacDonald to handle and the American finished 'Red King' in the fifth round. Both fighters were left covered in blood after one of the most iconic fights in modern UFC history.

Has Rory MacDonald retired from professional MMA?

After losing to Dilano Taylor in their PFL playoff fight two days ago, Rory MacDonald has retired from professional MMA. The former UFC title challenger suffered a first-round knockout loss to the 25-year-old, marking the end of his successful MMA career.

On his Instagram account, MacDonald left his fans with a heartfelt message, in which he stated that he was thankful for his career and that it was simply just time for him to put down the gloves:

"My time has come to put the gloves down for good. im so thankful for this sport and every person ive been able to meet along the way."

Read the full message below:

Rory MacDonald had a very strong career in the UFC, beating fighters such as Nate Diaz, B.J. Penn, Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley. After suffering back-to-back defeats against Robbie Lawler and Stephen Thompson, 'Red King' eventually left the organization and debuted for Bellator in 2017.

