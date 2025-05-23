"He knows what's coming" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises another world title win to her son Josue at ONE Fight Night 32

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is raring to have another successful defense of the crown, and she made a heartfelt promise to her son Josue days before her big fight.
Taking to Instagram, the Phuket Fight Club representative posted a photo of herself during a training session with her coach while her son eagerly looked on.
She wrote in the caption:
"He knows what's coming 🔥❤️"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the post below:
Rodrigues' defense of the gold will happen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
With two successful defenses since becoming the undisputed champion following her thrilling unification bout with the great Janet Todd in March 2023, the Brazilian has proven to be one of the most fearsome female strikers on the ONE roster.
However, Israeli standout Shir Cohen plans to turn her world upside down. The 24-year-old is riding a wave of momentum heading into their world title tilt after racking up three impressive victories to start her ONE tenure.
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Stamp Fairtex expects all-out war between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Shir Cohen
Former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is joining fans in their excitement at watching Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Shir Cohen's high-stakes showdown at ONE Fight Night 32.
She said as much in an interview with the South China Morning Post:
"It's really exciting for me and I'm excited for Shir also. It's the first time for belt, right? Then I feel like it's [going to be] a really good fight. And Allycia is really strong, but Shir is pretty strong also."
Watch the entire interview below: