“He knows it’ll be the end of him” - Nico Carrillo suggests why Jonathan Haggerty does not want to wage a war against him

Nico Carrillo believes two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty may be deliberately trying to wash his hands off an inevitable world title fight between the pair.

The Scottish knockout specialist, who earned his No.1-ranked spot off three successive knockouts on the global stage, had this to say after the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king took to interviews over the past couple of months, seemingly placing 'King of the North' at the bottom of his to-do list in the promotion.

Trending

In an appearance on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast recently, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy affiliate shared:

"I must say, in my opinion, I don't think he wants to put any eyes on that [a fight between me and him]. He doesn't want to say my name because he doesn't want to build that fight with me."

Wrapping up his message, the 25-year-old Scotsman doubled down on why he would undoubtedly be the man to end the Londoner's reign atop the Muay Thai division.

He continued:

"He knows it'll be the end of him [if he faces me]. He knows deep down that will be the case."

Nico Carrillo down to face Superlek should Thai star upset Haggerty in Denver

After he's done protecting his top-ranked spot against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5, Nico Carrillo will have to wait until the fourth quarter of 2024 to possibly have a shot at the crown – with Jonathan Haggerty defending his gold against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

However, his mission to go toe-to-toe with the Englishman could be left in limbo should the flyweight kickboxing king achieve two-sport glory at the expense of 'The General' inside the Ball Arena.

Speaking on where his focus would lie next should the above happen, the top-ranked contender, in the same interview, said he'll do the necessary and shift his radar onto the Thai striker.

Nico Carrillo added:

"If Superlek beats him, my focus will go straight to Superlek and not Haggerty. Nonetheless, I'd still love to fight Haggerty, though."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on September 6, can be purchased here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback