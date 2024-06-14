Scottish KO artist Nico Carrillo says he's coming for ONE world champions Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty

As much as Nico Carrillo would love to get his hands on Jonathan Haggerty next, his desire to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai belt will be his top priority.

'King of The North' will certainly keep his eyes peeled for the gargantuan showdown between the bantamweight Muay Thai king and his challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

In the event that 'The Kicking Machine' successfully dethrones 'The General', Carrillo said he'd shift his crosshairs to the Thai destroyer.

The No.1 bantamweight Muay Thai contender said in an interview with Sky Sports MMA Club:

"So if Superlek beats him, my focus will go straight to Superlek and not Haggerty. Nonetheless, I'd still love to fight Haggerty, though."

Trending

Nico Carrillo has certainly left a trail of devastation in the 145-pound Muay Thai ranks, violently finishing his first three opponents in the home of martial arts.

The 25-year-old Scottish brawler rose to the upper echelon when he dismantled the division's long-time ruler Nong-O Hama last December.

While he has 26 pounds of gold in his sights, Carrillo must not overlook the challenge that awaits him at ONE Fight Night 23.

On July 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Carrillo will take on the fourth-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex in what could be a possible world title eliminator.

Nico Carrillo questions Saemapetch's durability

While Saemapetch has one of the heaviest hands in the division, Nico Carrillo doubts his chin will hold up once he feels the wrath of his strikes.

In the same interview, 'King of The North' was confident about keeping his pristine ONE record intact in three weeks time. He said:

"Based on his last fight, he went down with ease. He looked like he got scared a little bit. And I say this about his chin as well because he has been dropped many times. And I have not."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.