"He has been dropped many times" - Nico Carrillo doubts Saemapetch's chin will hold up at ONE Fight Night 23

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo has dangerously questioned Saemapetch Fairtex's ability to go round-for-round with him when they square off at ONE Fight Night 23.

The Glasgow native is certain that the Thai legend has his days numbered as a top contender after analyzing Saemapetch's last two performances in ONE Championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club on Spotify, Carrillo explained:

"Just based on his last fight and the fight before, he went down with ease. It looked kinda like that, at least. He looked like he got scared a little bit. And I say this about his chin as well because he has been dropped many times. And I have not."

Indeed, Nico Carrillo is coming from a place where he feels almost invincible after extending his winning streak to three, with a first-round knockout over former long-reigning divisional king Nong-O Hama last December.

Before that, Carrillo knocked out Muangthai PK Saenchai and Furkan Karabag to propel him to No. 1 in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.

Contrary to what people might think about Saemapetch, he has a history of getting stopped. Without question, the Thai veteran will have his work cut out for him when he meets Nico Carrillo for the first time this July.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US Primetime on July 5, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"Scotland's best" - Muay Thai knockout artist Nico Carrillo shows the fans his most aggressive training video yet

In one small video on Instagram, Nico Carrillo's team has been able to encapsulate Carrillo's spine-chilling power during his training camp this week.

The Scotsman looked terrifying as he outworked the pads in preparation for his battle with Saemapetch. There's a reason why he remains undefeated in ONE Championship at this point and it's all due to his insane work ethic and insatiable desire to be the best.

Instagram handle, @bangtaomuaythaimma, aptly described Nico Carrillo's insane training camp with the caption:

"Scotland's best"

