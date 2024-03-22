Top contender Nico Carrillo can't wait for an "English vs. Scottish" civil war against two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo is seriously gunning for two-sport ONE bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty and one of his thrones.

'The King of the North', as Carrillo's fans call him, has been campaigning for a shot at Haggerty's Muay Thai belt ever since obliterating former divisional kingpin and living legend Nong-O Hama late last year.

If and when this fight happens, it has the potential to become the biggest Muay Thai fight in the history of Western pro fighting. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nico Carrillo once again made a case on why he and 'The General' should lock horns for the gold:

"So why wouldn't we fight? This fight makes perfect sense, and he's a champion. I'm number 1 now. So [it's] only fight to make in ONE Championship. Even better, he's English and I'm Scottish."

One of the oldest sporting rivalries in history is the England-Scotland football rivalry, dating all the way back to 1872. It will be a no-brainer that this bout will sell out an entire arena or stadium in the region, given the history of both countries being fierce rivals in sports.

Nico Carrillo is on a 14-fight winning streak

If you just look at Carrillo's record alone, you'd be convinced that his next bout should be for the gold. The former ISKA and WMO world champion is on a 14-fight winning streak, with all three of his bouts in ONE Championship ending via knockout.

'The King of the North' debuted under the ONE Championship banner back in April 2023 by knocking out Turkey's Furkan Karabag at ONE Friday Fight 13. He then followed it up with a second-round finish of Thai fan favorite, 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai and did so, ironically, with elbow shots.

Nico Carrillo's next win was undoubtedly the biggest of his career. At ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year, 'The King of the North' survived almost getting stopped by the legendary Nong-O Hama and came back to KO him in the second round.

Immediately after his win over his division's former world champion, Carrillo called out Jonathan Haggerty for a massive fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.