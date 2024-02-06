“He dug deep” – Jonathan Haggerty congratulates Nico Carrillo on career-defining win over the legendary Nong-O

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently had an interview with The South China Morning Post to discuss a few upcoming things in his career and possible opponents in the future.

One such possible opponent is surging Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo. As his fans call him, 'The King of the North shocked the world at ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year by handing the legendary Non-O Hama his second straight KO loss in ONE Championship.

Just eight months before Carrillo's career-defining win, Jonathan Haggerty knocked out the same legend to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

On his fellow UK resident's historic victory, 'The General' said:

“He did what he had to do. It was great, you know. He's a fighter, you know. He’s done what he had to do, props to him, nearly getting stopped I feel like another 10 more seconds in the fight would have been stopped. But he obviously dug deep, yeah congratulations to him. He's got his number one spot and he's obviously got what he wishes for so let's go.”

Carrillo had to weather the damage he suffered from Nong--O's legendary leg kicks to come back and KO the legend in the next round. As for Haggerty's win over the Thai former world champion, however, it didn't take him two rounds - he flatlined Nong-O in the first.

It would be intriguing to see these two Muay Thai powerhouses collide and figure out who KOs who. Only time will tell.

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

It looks like Nico Carrillo will have to wait his turn, as Jonathan Haggerty already has a set challenger for his Muay Thai throne. On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, 'The General' will defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian striker Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo.

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will see Jonathan Haggerty attempt to defend his belt for the first time in the same shocking way as he won it.

Lobo, on the other hand, has a 3-1 record in ONE Championship and has challenged for the gold once before. His most recent performance was a massive upset over fellow former world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex on the same card when 'The General' shockingly won the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.