“I can give him a great fight” – Jonathan Haggerty says it’s only fair he gets a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s MMA gold

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss a few things concerning the immediate future of his career. One of the highlights of the conversation was a possible rematch with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade.

In October of last year, Jonathan Haggerty knocked out Andrade to win the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. The win gave 'The General' his second simultaneous belt, having already won his division's Muay Thai throne just seven months prior.

It seems the talented Brit is going for a trifecta by facing Andrade again for his MMA world title. If this fight happens and Haggerty wins, he will be the first and only simultaneous three-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

On a possible Andrade rematch, Jonathan Haggerty said:

"I feel like I gave him the shot at the kickboxing but I didn't give him the shot. I said to him if you win the kickboxing belt then you can get a shot at my Thai boxing belt and it should be the same really, you know? If when I did beat him for the kickboxing belt, he should give me a shot at the MMA belt. I feel like I can give him a great fight in MMA. And yeah, I think I could be the one that takes his MMA belt."

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty to defend world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

It seems the Andrade fight will have to wait as Jonathan Haggerty 'The General' will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The bout will be Haggerty’s first defense of his Muay Thai throne after viciously flatlining the legendary Nong-O Hama to claim the throne at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

Felipe Lobo, meanwhile, boasts a 3-1 record in the promotion and is coming off a massive upset win over former ONE bantamweight world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex on the same night Haggerty won the Muay Thai throne.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America