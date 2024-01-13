“I’m coming for another knockout” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty plans a bigger 2024 campaign

ONE two-sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, has big plans for 2024 after having quite a remarkable 2023. Last year, 'The General' shocked the Muay Thai world by knocking out the legendary and seemingly untouchable Nong-O Hama to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

On top of that, he knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to become the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. Two belts in one year - something not many fighters can say, past or present.

Haggerty recently posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that revealed his early plans for 2024:

"Make sure you are ready! I’m coming for another knockout @onechampionship #AndStill"

Looks like the world champion is ready to eat once again. Whoever is put in front of him in his next world title defense, we're sure it will be an all-out war from bell to bell.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Following a highly successful 2023, Jonathan Haggerty returns to the Circle in February to defend one of his ONE world titles.

'The General' will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Brazilian phenom Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo in one of the main event bouts of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

British media outlet Sky Sports first broke the news on Instagram:

The February bout would be Haggerty’s first world title defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai throne after flatlining the legendary Nong-O Hama for the strap at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

Lobo, meanwhile, has a 3-1 record in ONE Championship and is coming off a massive upset win over multi-time Muay Thai world champion Saemapetch Fairtex on the same night when Haggerty KO'd Nong-O Hama for the belt.