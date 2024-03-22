"Nico Carrillo smashes him to pieces" - Liam Harrison certain "humongous" Scottish slugger will annihilate Jonathan Haggerty

Current number five-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender and former world title challenger Liam Harrison is one of the few high-profile fighters to give his thoughts on the inevitable showdown between reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and the top-ranked divisional contender Nico Carrillo.

In his recent interview on The City Life Project's YouTube channel, Harrison picked Carrillo to beat the Londoner, not only because he has ongoing friction with the two-sport world champion but also because of one factor that he pointed out.

The British combat sports superstar said:

"Nico Carrillo smashed him to pieces in my opinion. Nico's tough, he's big, he's humongous. I don't even know how he makes that weight. He knows how to fight as well. I think Nico beats him to be fair."

See the interview below:

Carrillo is on a three-fight win streak in ONE Championship since his arrival in April 2023. These fantastic victories became his jumping board toward the top of the division. He holds a win over Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nong-O Hama.

Meanwhile, Haggerty rides six successive victories and became a two-sport world champion by capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title over Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade, respectively.

Liam Harrison rides the sunset of his career in ONE Championship, calls for one final fight against a legend

Liam Harrison is currently at the tail end of his colorful and illustrious professional career as a professional combat sports fighter. He now awaits the call from the promotion for his next fight, and while waiting for it, he looked back at his toughest fight in ONE Championship against Rodlek PK Saenchai.

Rodlek and Liam Harrison authored an all-time classic fight in June 2019 at ONE: Legendary Quest. Eventually, the Thai star got the best out of the Bad Company representative to bag the unanimous decision victory.

The 38-year-old British icon is also calling for a fight with Seksan Or Kwanmuang for his last fight before hanging up the gloves for good.

Expand Tweet