Liam Harrison reflects on one of his toughest battles in ONE Championship: “That Rodlek one was a crazy fight”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison may have had a lot of fights under his belt throughout his lengthy and illustrious professional career fighting around the world, but there is one fight that is memorable to him.

During his most recent appearance on The City Life Project’s YouTube channel for an interview, Harrison revealed that his second fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization against Rodlek PK Saenchai was tough compared to others.

The British combat sports superstar narrated that there were a few things that transpired during the buildup of the fight that made it more challenging for him, as he said:

“That Rodlek one was a crazy fight. Actually, I took three months, before that fight, I just had my first knee surgery and the doctor said to me do not go back to full training until 12 weeks and during that time, I did six weeks in rehab and then I had a fight in 12 weeks. And I thought, ‘Oh, f***, I better actually start training for this fight here.”

Liam Harrison also praised the Thai star for his durability and toughness, adding:

“So I trained for five weeks and then went to Shanghai to fight Rodlek. I was swinging around and trying to snap his leg off but in the end, he showed how tough he was but I was like sharp and my reactions and everything was just off, so off point. But yeah, he was a tough, very tough, guy.”

That toughness by the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative has translated into a unanimous decision victory and sent Harrison to a 0-2 record after their fight.

Liam Harrison continues to call for a fight with Seksan Or. Kwanmuang for his last pro fight

Liam Harrison is now fully ready to return to action after making a full recovery from the devastating injury he sustained during his first-round TKO loss at the hands of Nong-O Hama in their world title showdown in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The 38-year-old icon is calling for a dream match with Seksan Or. Kwanmuang for the swan song of his professional career because he wants to go out in style and fight a fellow legend of the sport before he officially hangs up the gloves and calls it a career.