"He wouldn't last no more than 3 rounds" - Henry Cejudo predicts how a potential fight with Alexander Volkanovski would go 

Having enjoyed a significant amount of time retired, it appears that Henry Cejudo still has a couple of fights in him. He recently revealed that Alexander Volkanovski won't last more than three rounds should they ever meet in the octagon.

In a recent post on Twitter, Henry Cejudo called upon UFC president Dana White to pit him against Alexander Volkanovski. He went on to promise that he would wrap things up before the end of the third round of their fight:

"When people doubt me they doubt resume. I’m really think about, they doubt my accolades. He wouldn’t last no more than 3 rounds. Take me up on the bet [Dana White]," wrote Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo eager to butt heads with Alexander Volkanovski

Following Alexander Volkanovski's triumph at UFC 266 against Brian Ortega, Henry Cejudo expressed a deep desire to set up a fight against the reigning featherweight champion.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports, Henry Cejudo was heard making a strong case for himself. He went as far as to say that it wasn't the fight against Volkanovski that was the problem, it was the one against Dana White:

“This is the thing: It’s not even a challenge against this ugly face. It’s really a challenge against Dana White. How are you gonna doubt an Olympic champ, dude? Olympic champ, how are you gonna doubt a flyweight champ and a two-division champ in the UFC? It’s crazy. Anybody that would doubt me is freaking crazy. Let me go up, man,” said Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo is relentlessly gunning for an opportunity to make history. He revealed that he wants to etch his name into MMA folklore as the first man to win titles across three divisions.

A fight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski would certainly make for a great matchup. What's more, considering all that 'Triple C' has achieved, it is impossible to rule him out of the fight regardless of how much time he has spent on the sidelines.

